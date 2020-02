Milano, il Salone del Mobile si sposta a giugno. L’appello del sindaco Sala

Salone del Mobile 2020 – Beppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, talks about the new dates of 59th edition.

We won't stop. We can't stop. Salone del Mobile.Milano will be held from 16th to 21st June at Rho Fiera Milano, hear Beppe Sala, Mayor of #Milano, to know more#SaloneDelMobile #SaloneDelMobile2020 #iSaloni #Eurocucina #SaloneDelBagno #ClaudioLuti #EmanueleOrsini

