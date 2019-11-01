Buon weekend: gli eventi del fine settimana lecchese (2-3 novembre)

Di
-
Tempo di lettura: 1 minuto

LECCO – Ecco alcuni eventi in programma per questo fine settimana nel territorio lecchese

Ben due eventi dedicati agli estimatori del celeberrimo romanzo de I promessi Sposi a Bellano e a Lecco https://lecconotizie.com/evento/bellano-lecco-citta-dei-promessi-sposi/  https://lecconotizie.com/evento/lecco-i-quadri-manzoniani-in-villa/

Per gli amanti gli amanti dello sport a Lecco  https://lecconotizie.com/evento/lecco-45-trofeo-interlaghi/ https://lecconotizie.com/evento/lecco-32-sgambata/

e a Oggiono https://lecconotizie.com/evento/oggiono-festa-dello-sport/

SE VOLETE RIMANERE SEMPRE AGGIORNATI SU ALTRI EVENTI CONSULTATE IL CALENDARIO DI LECCONOTIZIE! https://lecconotizie.com/eventi/

Scarica il PDF pagina